Despite Apple’s aggressive marketing campaign positioning the Watch Ultra as the most rugged wearable available right now. However, tech-savvy users know others are more robust and brimming with notable features. Garmin has been a leading manufacturer of sporty smartwatches for years now and the MARQ Athlete Carbon Edition receives a stylish upgrade.

As indicated by Garmin, this is the second-generation version of their modern tool watch. There’s also a grade-5 titanium variant available, but we want to showcase the intricate and bespoke patterns of the composite SKU. Its case is crafted out of fused carbon fiber and measures 46 mm x 15 mm. With a titanium rear cover, it remains lightweight at only 75 grams.

The MARQ Athlete Carbon Edition flaunts a fixed fused carbon fiber bezel which frames a domed sapphire crystal. Its round, always-on AMOLED screen measures 1.2” in diameter and boasts a 390 x 390-pixel density. Given the target demographic of this accessory typically enjoys an active lifestyle, its fitness-tracking capabilities are diverse.

Participate in a variety of sports, while your smartwatch gathers data to present insights as to your overall performance. Moreover, it’s engineered to withstand up to 10 ATM, so diving with this bad boy shouldn’t be a problem. Meanwhile, its collection of sensors can monitor heart rate, resting heart rate, abnormal heart rate, blood oxygen saturation, stress, sleep, hydration, respiration rate, and so much more.

Battery life ranges from as short as 9 hours to as long as 21 days, depending on the activated functions and display settings. Garmin uses its proprietary magnetic charging technology to top up the MARQ Athlete Carbon Edition when needed. A 32 GB internal storage allows you to store your favorite music or podcasts for Bluetooth audio playback.

Images courtesy of Garmin