If Apple was trying to establish a point during its Wanderlust event, most would say it was about going carbon neutral ahead of 2030. Also, there were a couple of hardware reveals thrown in to keep viewers engaged. Jokes aside, the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro, Apple Watch Series 9, and Apple Watch Ultra 2 made their official debut.

Earlier, we shared an overview of the smartphones in question and why those who opted not to upgrade last year should make the jump now instead. You’ve probably heard tech pundits criticize the company for its paltry upgrades with each new generation. Unfortunately, it seems this applies to their latest wearables.

If you’re still on the Apple Watch Series 8 or Apple Watch Ultra, then you can safely skip this year’s iteration. However, if cost is not an issue, go ahead and snap up an Apple Watch Series 9 or Apple Watch Ultra 2. Starting with their standard offering, it’s now packing a more powerful S9 chip to improve performance across the board.

The same chipset also makes its way to the more rugged smartwatch. Thankfully, this is not all there is as both now boast brighter screens and a new double-tap gesture. Honestly, this is a feature that’s purely for convenience, but cool, nonetheless. Wearers just need to tap their index finger and thumb twice to control some context-sensitive functions.

We’re certain that despite the minimal changes on the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2, the manufacturer will still sell an insanely huge amount of these worldwide. Although Google’s Wear OS has been steadily gaining ground over the years, it cannot hope to unseat the current top dog.

These are now available to preorder and will ship out and become available in-store on September 22, 2023, alongside the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro. Which one are you planning on getting? Is it the Apple Watch Series 9, or the Apple Watch Ultra 2?

Images courtesy of Apple