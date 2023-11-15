Radius Outfitters’ Gear Box is your on-the-road storage solution with its customizable interior compartments designed to fit everything you need on the go. Its quilted construction also ensures your gear stay snug and protected so they don’t go bumping each other during transit and create noise.

There are three variations in this camp storage box: the Gear Box 3000, Gear Box 3500 and Gear Box 5500. The first is the smallest and has three customizable dividers. It is ideal for tighter spaces and can fit any overland vehicle or SUV. With a 30L capacity, it can store small stuff like kitchenware, snacks, pet supplies and small bottles of wine or tequila and more. It features a 1680D Cordura main body, leather handles, and a rigid top and bottom with Velcro strips to prevent it from sliding. Then there’s the removable lid with magnetic Fidlock catch.

Meanwhile, the 35L Radius Outfitters’ Gear Box 3500 is built tough. It can support over 45kg of weight on top with the lid on and with the interior dividers configured to serve as support. It also features moveable Velcro straps and the Velcro strips on the bottom for surface grip and a 1680D Cordura body.

This size fits perfectly in the two storage areas beneath the Mercedes Sprinter Crew bench seat. Its injection-molded corners and lid with Magnetic Fidlock catch are removable so you can store the box flat in tight spaces. Other storage options aside from the six internal compartments are the six expandable external pockets.

Lastly, the Radius Outfitters’ Gear Box 5500 has the same features found in the two sizes. But this is the largest of the collection with a 55L capacity and is for tall and/or light things. It’s also made tough with ballistic material so it can withstand any outdoor adventure.

