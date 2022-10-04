The Quoddy Blucher Shoe boasts the comfort and style of a classic moccasin paired with a traditional blucher’s open lacing system for easy wear on/off. This footwear is light on the feet, soft on the skin, and cuts a sleek silhouette that would go well on formal occasions.

Quoddy offers unrivaled handcrafted footwear just like this pair made with full-grain leather uppers that age gracefully with prolonged use. The pull-up leather process allows for unique color variants and enhances the sheen. Moreover, this shoe features true moccasin construction that surrounds your feet for unparalleled comfort and durability.

The Quoddy Blucher Shoe also comes with leather lining and signature Quoddy REVIVE insoles that are exceptionally breathable. They do not chafe the skin or cause blisters so you can totally forego wearing socks. Then there’s the lace-up system with triple eyelets lacquered for rust resistance and rawhide laces for added elegance.

Meanwhile, the outsoles are classic wedged camp Vibram rubber for all-day comfort. They provide superior traction both on wet and dry surfaces. Best of all, this shoe is resoleable so you can wear it for many uses and even pass it down to the next generation if you want.

Handmade in Lewiston, Maine, the Quoddy Blucher Shoe boasts great craftsmanship with contrasting neat stitches that add a touch of vintage appeal. It is even finished off with pinking around the collar. This pair is true to size and does not need breaking in. They come pliable and ready to wear straight off the box.

Images courtesy of Quoddy