Not long ago, we shared a custom truck that needed a new owner. It was a 2020 Jeep Gladiator with overlanding upgrades intended for display at SEMA. Buyers also had the option to add a Rokon two-wheel-drive trail bike. However, if you want something to match the marque, QuietKat presents the Jeep E-Bike.

Available in Charcoal and Red colorways, this rugged electric bicycle craves adventure. Engineered to closely match the capabilities of the vehicles which are the source of its namesake. QuietKat notes that its development is “in partnership with the most iconic off-road brand on the planet.”

You can order the Keep E-Bike in three sizes: small, medium, and large. There are two motor options, but let’s go with the standard trim. The manufacturer equips this two-wheeler with a Bafang Ultra-Drive 750W motor. However, you can also opt for the 1,000W unit to unleash even more power.

The 48V 14.5 Ah battery should pack enough charge to get you up to 58 miles. Cruise over roads or tackle rough terrain and the torque-sensor system adapts to what your Jeep E-Bike requires. Its 9-speed drivetrain can handle steep inclines with ease courtesy of its 11-42T cassette.

Tektro four-piston hydraulic disc brakes always keep you in control. Enjoy a smooth ride with the Rockshox Monarch RL suspension setup. QuietKat assures you that the Jeep E-Bike will “easily conquer off-road terrain including soft sand and snow, hardpack trails, and rocks.”

Wheels shod in 26” x 4.8” tires provide reliable traction on multiple surfaces. Adjust the pressure to adapt to where you need to go. The Jeep E-Bike can haul up to 300 pounds of cargo, which makes it an ideal platform for overlanding enthusiasts and hunters.

Image courtesy of QuietKat