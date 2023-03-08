Are you one of the many who are eager to cross off more international destinations from their lists this year? Economy class is likely what everyone dreads in air travel, but it might be time to treat yourself to an upgrade. Flying in comfort and style is an extravagant experience. Hence, Qantas just announced its revamped First and Business class seats for Project Sunrise.

The wealthy need not worry about any of these when they already own a private jet or can just charter one whenever they need it. However, the rest of us generally need to be frugal about expenses. In fact, most choose to save money from airfare and spend it elsewhere instead.

Meanwhile, the Australian airline shares a preview of what clients can expect from its upcoming long-haul flights. Servicing the new routes from Down Under to The Big Apple or The Big Smoke are Qantas’ Airbus A350s. These are part of its Project Sunrise initiative and will feature top-of-the-line amenities.

There are six First class suites and 52 Business class suites, while the rest are designated as Premium Economy or Economy. Those not ready to splurge big bucks get to have a privacy door, a reclining chair with a leather ottoman, an 18” UHD touchscreen display, and charging stations for their devices.

Meanwhile, those in the premium section are in for a treat. These enclosed rooms come with a recliner, a two-meter bed, a dining table for two, a 32” UHD TV, and a personal wardrobe. “We think our A350 cabins have the most sophisticated and thoughtful design of any airline, combining cutting-edge technology with sleep research to shape the look and feel for what is effectively a new era of travel,” says CEO Alan Joyce about Project Sunrise.

Images courtesy of Qantas