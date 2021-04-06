If hitting the links are on your schedule anytime soon, it might be a good idea to upgrade your gear. Aside from the regular equipment that you bring along to play, you could also check with your apparel. If you are due for a new pair of golf shoes, why not try the Ignite PROADAPT DELTA from Puma. Add that extra boost to your swings without compromising your comfort.

In contrast to other sports, most folks can play the game at a leisurely pace. While some choose to ride on golf carts to move about, others prefer to walk to each hole. Those who choose the latter should also consider their choice of footwear.

While there is nothing wrong with wearing your favorite sneakers, Puma’s PROADAPT DELTA could help shave off a few swings. When you’re reputation among your circle is at stake, you’re going to need every advantage you can get. As noted by the manufacturer, its latest innovation is the ADAPT Foam midsole.

The German sportswear company says it is “developed with the golfer in mind and designed to perform with comfort and stability.” Thus, the PROADAPT DELTA boasts the comfort and performance of Puma’s running shoes, but with the added technology for a specific sport.

Its tour-proven full-length TPU outsoles and Dual-Durometer Tornado cleats combine for superior traction. This means you can put more power into your swings and smack that golf ball like there’s no tomorrow. You have a full-grain Atlantis leather upper with a molded comfort collar and Adaptive Fit System.

Puma claims the golf shoes are waterproof for up to a year. Owners can also order replacement cleats when it wears down from regular use. You can get the PROADAPT DELTA in four colorways: Puma Black/Quiet Shade, Puma White/Gray Violet, Puma White/Puma White, and Puma White/Navy Blazer.

Images courtesy of Puma