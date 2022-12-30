At the height of the pandemic, technology helped people stay connected. Businesses, schools, and other industries relied on computers, smartphones, tablets and other platforms to stay in touch and complete tasks. Although it may seem things are gradually on their way back to normal, Proto intends to revolutionize how we remotely interact with the M.

Billed as “the world’s first tabletop holographic communication and media device,” this is as cutting-edge as we can get right now. The ability to display three-dimensional images and videos in empty space is impossible at the moment, but Proto intends to offer the closest experience without the need for augmented reality or virtual reality accessories.

For now, the M might be the only commercially available option that is applicable for various scenarios. From a design perspective, it looks like a chunky monitor you can position on any surface. It ships with a stand and attaches via a special hinge that allows users to orient it in portrait or landscape position.

Dimensions are 12.13” x 29.13” x 8.60” (W x H x D) and tips the scales at 29 lbs. The assembly holds integrated speakers and is wrapped in premium fabric. The Proto branding and control buttons are on one side. The M comes in either white or black and features a premium finish and metal hardware.

A front-facing 4K return feed camera is there for video calls and more, but you can also link your smartphone to stream and capture content. The holographic display supports multitouch input and connects to the internet via Wi-Fi. The only specs listed so far are a 32 GB RAM and 1 TB SSD. The M might be a niche product, but it’s a cool one.

Images courtesy of Proto