Nascent Swedish outfit PROSSIONI has pioneered an innovative technology that extends the freshness of everyday textiles using the new NordShield Crisp. This is a linen treatment naturally derived from wood extractives, which adds the smoothest invisible molecular thin layer over bedclothes to reduce linting and deterioration, thus extending the freshness and cleanliness.

PROSSIONI says it is the first brand in the world to apply the tech to its entire luxury bedding collection, which is also available in a range of fabrics. The Grand Hotel Percale lets you experience the comfort of a 5-star hotel bed. It features crisp bedding made from high-quality, long-staple 100% organic cotton threads arranged in a soft and soothing percale weave for a cooling sensation for those who like to sleep warm. The sheets are coated with NordShield Crisp to ensure a clean sensation day and night.

Meanwhile, the Boutique Hotel Sateen is crafted from the finest long-staple 100% organic cotton threads. It features a sateen weave that offers a luxurious silky-smooth feel and NordShield Crisp tech for a clean and comfortable feeling until morning. It is perfect for those who tend to get cold at night.

Lastly, the Beach House Linen is made from the finest 100% European flax for ultimate breathability and optimal airflow. Coated with NordShield Crisp for a comfortable sensation for those who like to sleep warm. The PROSSIONI label, french seams, and mitered corners give the collection a luxurious feel. They also come in various sizes from small sheet sets with one standard pillowcase and fitted sheet to European sets complete with a fitted sheet, a sham, and a duvet cover.

Images courtesy of PROSSIONI