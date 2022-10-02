It’s time to get those warm fluffy jackets out of their hiding with Winter just around the corner. You never know when the temperature suddenly drops and in this case, it’s best to come prepared. But if you’re looking for something easy to wear that does a great job of keeping you cozy, then you can count on Proof’s Trail Fleece Pullover.

This no-fuss outerwear makes you feel right at home with its warm and super-soft texture. It’s as if you’re just at home, curled up in bed or on the couch wrapped in a fleece blanket when you’re actually outside doing errands, out for a quick run, or braving the cold on a hike. It’s hard to resist the warmth it gives even looking at it makes you just want to hug it.

Proof’s Trail Fleece Pullover is made with sustainability in mind. It has a body that’s from 100% recycled polyester fleece while 100% nylon acts as binding. A half zipper front makes it easy to pull over your head and close it up when you want full protection from the cold. You can unzip it to go easy on your temperature or change your style.

Moreover, a paracord pull tab on the zipper makes it easy to pull the closure up to the collar for full neck protection. A couple of side pockets act as storage for your on-the-go essentials and also as hand warmers.

Proof’s Trail Fleece Pullover also comes with a drawcord hem to help lock in the warmth. It is also aesthetically pleasing to the eyes with its retro design.

Images courtesy of Huckberry