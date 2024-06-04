Proof’s Equator Cargo Hybrid Short is exceptionally versatile and designed to move with you. These are travel-ready shorts that tackles pockets in style, so it carries all your EDC essentials with ease sans the bulk.

No matter where your travel or adventures take you, it’s always best to have a reliable and robust gear with you like these shorts. These are designed to keep you comfortable and dry with its moisture-wicking hybrid material. It’s made with a combination of polyester, nylon, and spandex.

The four-way stretch polyester provides freedom in mobility while the gusseted crotch helps with extra range of motion. Likewise, Proof’s Equator Cargo Hybrid Short is DWR-coated to withstand quick dips in the river or keep spills at bay. Its two zippered cargo pockets also have drainage button holes and mesh pocketing adds drainage capability while offering breathability.

This way, you can take these shorts trekking, hiking, camping, or to other outdoor adventures. It can also withstand spontaneous swims or accidental dips in water. These shorts strike the perfect balance between sleek style and functional utility. Thus, it easily pairs with just about any other clothing and would look good anywhere. Whether worn for casual events, for quick urban strolls, or for adventures in the great outdoors.

Aside from the cargo pockets, Proof’s Equator Cargo Hybrid Short also comes with a hidden zipper pocket for storing small items and a back welt zipper pocket for securing valuables. Meanwhile, belt loops and a drawstring waist let you dial in the perfect fit and the button fly comes with zipper closure to keep it secure.

