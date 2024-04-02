PROOF’s 72-Hour Merino UPF Hoodie is a great performance travel hoodie that can withstand the elements. It remains odor-free and “fresh-looking,” even after three days of use without washing. That’s thanks to its use of merino wool, which is nothing short of magical.

This hoodie is part of PROOF’s “72-Hour Collection,” called as such because every piece guarantees comfort, durability, and odor-resistance” after 72 hours of non-stop use. It is made from a combination of fabrics (84% 18.5-micron merino wool, 12% nylon, 4% spandex, 180gsm) to ensure a durable and reliable performance.

The incredibly soft merino wool sustainably sourced from Australia and New Zealand is strengthened with nylon to ensure it never shrinks and retains its shape every after washing, so each use feels like the first time. This specialized blend of cutting-edge technical fabrics sourced from industry leaders Woolmark and Global Merino doesn’t skimp on comfort and performance.

Likewise, PROOF’s 72-Hour Merino UPF Hoodie comes in a lightweight design but may feel just a tad thicker than an average T-shirt. But you definitely wouldn’t mind wearing it with its awesome benefits. Aside from keeping odors at bay, it also wicks away moisture and regulates temperature.

It keeps you warm when the temperature drops and has thumb loops to prevent the sleeves from riding up. It is also breathable enough to wear under the sun, plus, it is rated UPF 50+, effectively blocking 98 percent of the sun’s rays for protection. The addition of 4% (180gms) spandex gives this hoodie a bit of stretch for enhanced mobility. PROOF’s 72-Hour UPF Hoodie also features a sleek silhouette with a curved hem that adds a refined, stylish touch.

