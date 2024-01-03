While recreational activities out at sea might be out of the question for now, you can still gear up ahead of everybody else. A diver’s watch is an essential tool for water enthusiasts who regularly participate in underwater exploration. Depending on the design, models like the SPD x Ares Diver-1 Mission are stylish accessories to wear for any occasion.

Offered by Prometheus Design Werx in collaboration with ARES Watch Co., this reference is a welcome addition to its expansive lineup of lifestyle products. Rated at up to 100 bar, this bad boy will happily accompany its wearer as deeply as humanly possible. However, should you push it to the limit, the SPD x Ares Diver-1 Mission will remain operational for up to 3,280 feet.

Given the extreme depth it can withstand, it’s best to secure it properly before any dive or else retrieval will be next to impossible. To achieve this remarkable durability, the timekeeping instrument boasts a 41 mm x 13 mm case crafted out of 316L stainless steel. ARES Watch Co. endows both ends with sapphire crystal for superior resistance against scratches.

A black Cerakote stainless steel bezel frames a brass dial in black. Super-LumiNova coating is applied to all its indices to keep them visible even in the dark. The co-branding shows the ARES Watch Co. emblem at 12 o’clock, while Prometheus Design Werx’s Special Projects Division’s logo appears just above the 6 o’clock hour marker.

The three-hand complication is managed by a Swiss ETA 2824 self-winding movement. The 25-jewel automatic caliber is quite reliable and provides a 38-hour power reserve. Prometheus Design Werx pairs it with a vibrant orange Ti-Ring NATO strap to round out its rugged profile. Each SPD x Ares Diver-1 Mission ships with a Compas Kit 2.0, a spare strap, an SPD Morale patch, ARES sticker patch, and a co-branded waterproof Pelican hardcase.

Images courtesy of Prometheus Design Werx/ARES Watch Co.