Prometheus Design Werx is releasing its first automatic folder, the limited edition pocketknife called Audax. This is an Out of The Front (OTF) knife under their Special Projects Division label.

PDW’s Audax knife boasts a modern and precision-made double-action knife with a clip-point blade made with Böhler M390 steel. This blade delivers a tried-and-true, upper-shelf performance in all the key metrics including corrosion resistance, edge retention, and toughness.

Moreover, the Audax consists mostly of a straight edge with a little belly that shows as it moves out of the tip. Speaking of the blade, it opens with a titanium, spine-mounted slide that comes with a glow-in-the-dark dot embedded inlay. In a statement, PDW said they designed their first-ever OTF knife “as a refined, reliable and purpose-driven edged tool for our Military and Law Enforcement customers.”

As such, it has fine details machined through including a blade fuller, signature handle fillers, titanium billet pocket clip, and jimping for saber. It also has reverse grips and an internal lanyard pin. Likewise, it has fully machined-contoured, T6061 handles with a type III hard-anodized finish.

PDW’s Audax pocketknife finds its home in the brand’s more adventurous Special Projects Division because of its tactical quality. Audax in Latin stands for “bold, courageous and daring; and a well-suited product name for the knife’s intended users.”

The Audax comes decked in Prometheus Design Werx’s classic style and color including Olive Drab and Black. It is an “excellent, refined, one-hand opening and closing edged tool” that uses oil springs placed in linear orientations for a rapid blade deployment (and retraction). It arrives at a comfortable size with a 3.5″ blade length at 0.1257″ thickness and a weight of 3.5oz.

