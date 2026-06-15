When the latest trailer for Bandai Namco’s Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve dropped, it hyped up the flight simulation genre all over again. Plus, it seems almost every guy is now smitten with a certain supporting character. We must admit the developers cooked, given how cute squadmate Ensign Tasha Seversky (callsign Joker 3) is. In the meantime, PowerA teases the Project X-Ray Flight Deck Wireless Controller.

Since the abovementioned title is not due to drop until October 2, 2026, we still have Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 to tide us over until then. If you ask hardcore flight simulation enthusiasts, the most immersive way to play these games is with a HOTAS (Hands On Throttle-And-Stick). Some take it even further by adding a full-motion cockpit.

Not everyone is willing to burn a hole in their pockets for a full setup, which is why the Project X-Ray Flight Deck Wireless Controller exists. PowerA is partnering with Meridian GMT to bring this bad boy to life. The first thing you’ll notice with this SKU is how complex everything looks.

Although there are familiar gamepad elements at a glance, the additions are distinctly for aircraft-related controls. PowerA and Meridian GMT have yet to publish the official details about this product, but the press materials give us an idea of what to expect. Apart from the analog stick, face buttons, shoulder buttons, and triggers, the Xbox button, everything else is unique.

Immediately noticeable are a red joystick labeled “View,” Autopilot, Thrust, Flaps, Radio Panel, Trim, Landing Gear, and more. Another cool feature that makes the Project X-Ray Flight Deck Wireless Controller is the detachable face plate and modules. This allows players to switch between fixed-wing aircraft and helicopter controls.

Images courtesy of PowerA/Meridian GMT