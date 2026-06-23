Vytasync is a smart air pillow designed to help you fall asleep faster and more comfortably. It helps relieve multiple sleep issues, such as neck stiffness, shoulder tension, and snoring. It provides relief for neck and shoulders, reduces snoring, and guides breathing for relaxation.

Its rhythmic airbag movement, inspired by the calming principles of yoga’s 4-7-8 breathing technique, helps guide breathing into a calmer pattern. This feature helps quiet your mind before sleep, helping you get into deeper, more restful sleep without tossing and turning.

Meanwhile, the traction-inspired rhythm relieves neck and shoulder tension. It’s like getting a neck massage before sleep, making it ideal for those with stiff necks. Moreover, Vytasync features an adaptive dual-airbag system that dynamically adjusts to provide the perfect fit. It supports different sleeping positions through scientific zoning and ergonomic curvature.

It fits the head, neck, and shoulders perfectly, regardless of your sleeping position. Its Head Cradle Zone relieves head pressure with balanced support, the Side Sleeper Zone provides aligned support without any shoulder pressure, and the Cervical Support Zone provides adjustable support for the neck’s natural curve.

Vytasync operates quietly at 35dB with no current flowing through the pillow itself to ensure safety. Instead, all power goes through a separate tube-connected control box. It’s also app-connected for a more customized sleep experience. You can adjust settings and modes via the subscription-free companion app, including the brightness and the color of the LED ambient light. The light automatically fades and adjusts in sync with the airbag’s movements during traction and breathing mode, to create a more immersive and relaxing sleep experience.

Images courtesy of Vytasync