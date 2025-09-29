We men never truly outgrow our love for toys. In fact, many still collect classics they’ve missed out on during their childhood. Meanwhile, others prefer to spend on more modern releases and even invest in cool crowdfunding projects. A few years back, you likely experienced the craze surrounding something called the ZipString. Get ready, because the new ZipString Aracna seems like the next big thing.

Honestly, it doesn’t really take much to keep us guys entertained. We can spend hours on our favorite video games, hobbies, music instruments, and various kinds of playthings without issues. Even if it’s a daily routine, everything just feels so rewarding at the end of the day.

So far, the ZipString Aracna offers a unique and engaging experience. The folks behind it are obviously huge fans of Spider-Man. Moreover, they are taking cues from the original lore. This goes to show that the team understands the nuances in the source material

Unlike Sam Raimi’s take on Peter Parker in the films, wherein his webbing is organic in nature, the superhero actually uses mechanical means to shoot synthetic webbing. With ZipString’s new toy, we can pretend to be just like the latter. We love that it mimics the trigger mechanism in the comics.

The ZipString Aracna securely wraps around your wrists via an elastic strap. With a press of a button, motors spin and deploy a loop of string that appears to defy gravity. Use it to pull objects or to just annoy people and pets. The only downside here is if it gets tangled. Let go and watch it retract into a transparent enclosure.

Images courtesy of ZipString