Like we said, we had a hunch that this year will start off with a bunch of awesome announcements. So far, the streak continues as another renowned marque announces a major development for its all-electric push. Those eagerly anticipating the progress of the Project Triumph TE-1 are now looking at the prototype.

Insiders tell us that this model borrows elements from the Speed Triple and Street. Likewise, triumph Motorcycles is not taking on this monumental task alone. We have Williams Advanced Engineering to handle the WAE battery unit, vehicle control unit, integrated cooling, DC-DC converter, charge port, and carbon covers.

Next, there’s Integral Powertrain responsible for the Project Triumph TE-1 electric powertrain. Meanwhile, the team claims all their systems are functional and meet the performance targets they have set. Their contribution includes the scalable integrated inverter and motor with silicon carbide switching technology.

As for the actual manufacturer, credit is due for the aggressive silhouette. Triumph’s work on the electric superbike is jaw-dropping. Also, we love the effort to keep the profile of a traditional two-wheeler. Therefore, if onlookers really scrutinize the machine, they’ll notice the emission-free configuration.

The Project Triumph TE-1 should handle smoothly since it packs premium components as well. It comes with a prototype Öhlins rear suspension unit and Öhlins USD cartridge forks. Finally, each of its black five-spoked wheels houses Brembo M50 monobloc calipers.

“Personally, I am thrilled with the results we have already achieved with our partners, and the exciting preview of the potential electric future to come.” Says Triumph CEO Nick Bloor. “We look forward to continuing the ambitious and innovative work on the TE-1 demonstrator prototype through the live testing phase and sharing the outcome with Triumph fans across the world.”

