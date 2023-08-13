Unlike most cars wherein you can’t just drop by a dealership and drive one home, luxury vessels are typically commissioned and built from the ground up. It can take years to build depending on the scale. However, if you’re in a hurry, there are instances wherein a ship is close to completion and all it needs is your personal touch, just like the Project May.

This superyacht is slated to hit the seas by 2026 and its construction is overseen by Van der Valk. The Dutch shipyard shares that the 108-foot monohull’s keel is already finished, and the rest of its all-aluminum blueprint will soon follow. Guido de Groot also lends his eye for style across all the spaces outside and inside.

According to the naval architect group Diana Yacht Design, the hard chine semi-displacement outline of the hull offers “excellent stability and performance.” The distinct aesthetic element of the Project May is the darker superstructure to contrast the lighter tone of the hull. However, clients can tailor the livery to suit their tastes.

As noted earlier, this is an opportunity that rarely comes up so interested parties should snap this up while it’s still in the market. Although the default layout of the volumes has been established, you can still rework the placements of the social areas, dining sections, accommodations, and more. In fact, the addition of a flybridge is still possible should you want one.

Van der Valk originally planned to outfit the Project May with MTU 12V engines. These allow the superyacht to reach speeds of up to 23 knots and maintain a cruising speed of 18.4 knots. Nonetheless, other propulsion systems are likely available should the owner want something else to power their recreational vessel.

Images courtesy of Van der Valk