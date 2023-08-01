In your bid to enjoy the natural nuances of analog audio, it’s likely that turntables have come up in one way or another. Music experts swear by the sound quality produced by vinyl records over any digital format – even those that are purportedly lossless. Pro-Ject is a great source for unique designs and their RPM 10 Carbon continues the trend.

When you want a record player that does not hold back when it comes to presentation, the Austrian brand has no shortage of stylish SKUs to choose from. Our personal favorites are the Beatles White Album Edition and the Metallica Limited Edition for their respective visual flairs.

Of course, the company knows everything is about acoustic excellence. The RPM 10 Carbon is engineered not only to look good but to output music in the best way possible. Pro-Ject ensures that the turntable produces minimal vibrations during playback.

For starters, the plinth is constructed out of carbon fiber, MDF, and steel pellets, which then undergo a special thermos treatment. Moreover, the magnetic feet and Ground it Carbon base isolate the chassis from the surface it rests on. This allows the RPM 10 Carbon to float virtually.

Additional systems in place to counteract or prevent unwanted movement include the internal TPE damping of its polished aluminum platter and the top-most vinyl layer. Pro-Ject notes the RPM 10 Carbon supports 33 rpm and 45 rpm speeds to accommodate a wide range of records.

Finally, it all boils down to the RPM 10 Carbon’s 10” Evo tonearm. The manufacturer claims the “conical carbon-fibre armtube and inverted bearing design ensures perfect tracking, even with demanding cartridges.” With an excellent track record of outstanding products under their belt, you should take their word for it.

Images courtesy of Pro-Ject Audio Systems