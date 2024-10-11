Who among you find listening to music a relaxing form of recreation? Out of respect for the people around us, we use headphones, earphones, and compact speakers for a private listening experience. However, if loud noises are not an issue where you live, the options available are practically endless. Blast your tunes without limits as Focal presents the DIVA UTOPIA!

The French outfit has been in the audio business since 1979 and knows a thing or two about discerning clients want. The development of these freestanding speakers is in close collaboration with sister company Naim Electronics. For those who are not aware, both have been under the VerVent Audio Group since 2011.

As a “3-way active wireless speaker,” some may have reservations about the acoustic fidelity. Thankfully, Focal assures audiophiles that its use of Ultra Wideband (UWB) technology delivers sound quality beyond CD standards. To be specific, the output is purportedly studio-grade at 192 kHz/24 bits.

Aside from the Focal and Naim companion app, the DIVA UTOPIA is compatible with voice assistants like Siri and Google Assistant. Focal is adorning these bad boys with floating Grey Felt panels. Equally notable, its removable covers protect the bass speakers and flank the illuminated brand logo at the front.

The product description reads: “Focal loudspeakers are designed with a beryllium tweeter, a mid-bass speaker driver, and four side-mounted woofers to deliver extremely precise sound.” Meanwhile, each unit measures 47.63″ x 16.5″ x 22″ (HxWxD) and weighs a hefty 141 lbs.

It is compatible with Google Cast, QoBuz, Google Home, HomeKit, AirPlay, QQ Music, Tidal, and Spotify Connect, among others. In conclusion, Focal’s DIVA UTOPIA immerses your ears in high-fidelity acoustics!

Images courtesy of Focal