It’s good exercise and fun going up the trail on your bike, but the fun ends when you encounter tire problems in the middle of nowhere. Having an inflator in your pack is a great way to prevent being stranded and the Pro Bike Tool CO2 Inflator proves reliable in this situation.

With its 1-Turn Valve system, it can inflate a tire in seconds so you can get back riding quickly. The lever regulates the speed of CO2 release for precisely controlled inflation. It has twin valve heads that work with either Presta & Schrader valves so valve head switching is no longer necessary.

Moreover, the manual Pro Bike Tool CO2 inflator ensures a safe and secure connection to prevent leakage. The head is designed to fit any size of “threaded” CO2 cartridges (12g, 16g, 20g, and 25g) although it is incompatible with valve extenders. It’s advisable to tightly screw the core into the valve stem for Presta valves with removable cores. This gear even comes with an EVA foam sleeve to prevent frozen fingers during use.

In terms of portability, this one is definitely road-friendly. It is small, compact, and lightweight. It’s just the perfect size to stow away in your backpack, in a saddle bag, or even in a cycling jersey pocket. It weighs 16g and measures ‎2.01″ x 0.59″ x 1.26″.

The Pro Bike Tool CO2 inflator is also designed for outdoor use with its robust and durable CNC-machined aluminum alloy construction. It’s always important to take extra precautions when using a CO2 inflator. For safety reasons, you should not screw in and store a CO2 cartridge into the inflator head until you need to use it.

Images courtesy of Pro Bike Tool