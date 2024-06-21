The Private White V.C. Panama Coach Jacket is a twist on the classic Chore Jacket. It merges style and functionality for outdoor wear that looks great both in casual or formal settings.

This jacket is handcrafted by skilled local artisans in Manchester, England from a 100% showerproof cotton (510 gsm) using the brand’s exclusive Panama weave. Its water-repellant finish provides protection from slight rain or drizzle by allowing water to simply roll off like glass beads. Unfortunately, it cannot withstand heavy downpours.

The Private White V.C. Panama Coach Jacket comes in a regular and unlined fit and features inset sleeve. It’s buttoned central closure, using five copper studs, adds a touch of rugged yet classic elegance. The studs extend to the extendable cuffs while a tailored collar with half-moon stand keeps the chilly air away from the neck.

Aside from its sophisticated craftsmanship, this jacket also packs functionality. It keeps you warm and cozy without the added bulk while allowing you to carry your EDC essentials comfortably. It has two oversized patch pockets with side entry that can hold larger items such as a wallet, notepad, and more, while doubling as handwarmers.

Meanwhile, the other patch pocket on the chest features a stud secure flap. There’s a dedicated internal pouch to hold a mobile phone or other items you want to keep discreetly. Other notable features of the Private White V.C. Panama Coach Jacket includes the military-grade copper hardware from RIRI of Switzerland for durability and strength and etched copper rivets at the back neck and hanger-loop. It comes in a selection of colorways including Vicuna, Ink, Fog, and Moss Green.

