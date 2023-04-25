Private Beachfront Casita #6 at Four Seasons Los Cabos at Costa Palmas is on the market for a cool $22.5 million. This property sits perched on the white sands of the Sea of Cortez and offers resort-style living.

This beachfront residence is being sold fully furnished and amenities include a pool deck overlooking the ocean, a large outdoor pool, a large courtyard, and an outdoor dining space. The home is divided into two wings by a large stone-feature wall. A long hallway that leads to the main area welcomes you and inside, you will find an open-plan layout that hosts a breakfast nook, the kitchen, dining, and living room.

Moreover, Private Beachfront Casita #6 has six bedrooms, a den, two powder rooms, and six bathrooms. A staircase bridges the primary bedroom to the main spaces and each en-suite bedroom provides plenty of privacy.

This custom-built residence boasts a contemporary design and architecture. It boasts locally crafted furnishings and design pieces in every room and uses natural materials including wood and stone. The home also incorporated the colors blue, white, coral, and green throughout the areas to complement the beach landscape.

Private Beachfront Casita #6 at Four Seasons Los Cabos at Costa Palmas even has high ceilings and glazing for expansive views of the scenery and to bring the outdoors in. You get to the property via a winding pathway surrounded by palms, cacti, Mexican plants, and other local plants. Meanwhile, tall plants on each side provide added privacy or seclusion between residences in the beachfront community.

