Dining on freeze-dried food while camping isn’t ideal, but when you have limited cooking resources, it’s sufficient. Swedish outdoor brand PRIMUS, though, wants the outdoor cooking experience to be efficient and comfortable. Hence, the release of its latest cooking gear, the Moto Stove.

This is a two-burner camping stove designed for campsite cookouts, rooftop tents, campervans, and more. It trades the flimsy, bulky design for a compact, portable yet reliably sturdy design built for the outdoors. It features two high-performance 4,400W burners, allowing users to boil, simmer, or cook different dishes simultaneously.

Conveniently, it features a built-in piezo ignition, meaning it doesn’t need a lighter, a candle, a matchstick, or any firestarter to ignite a flame. It provides separate flame controls for independent burner adjustment, allowing for precise temperature control.

Meanwhile, wraparound windscreens help maintain stable cooking performance in less-than-ideal conditions, such as during windy scenarios. The PRIMUS Moto Stove is both functional and practical, with a well-thought-out design and durable build.

It has an easy-to-clean stainless steel and nickel-chrome cooking surface and a slim, low-profile design that folds neatly into a compact package like a small briefcase. It’s easy to transport and store in the trunk or backpack without taking up too much space.

Yet, the PRIMUS Moto Stove offers a generous cooking surface that can feed two to five hungry campers. It comes with a regulator, pot support, windshields, and flame adjusters. This stove works with a 465 g Coleman-type propane cartridge via its provided connector. It also works with a refillable propane bottle using a separate specified adapter.

Images courtesy of PRIMUS