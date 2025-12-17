When you frequently spend time outdoors, a camper is a worthwhile investment. Although camping the traditional way feels more rewarding for many enthusiasts, a bit of convenience every now and then doesn’t hurt. Pickup trucks are the vehicles of choice for such activities. The versatility these bring to the table allows for more options, such as the Atlas Cabin Box Urban Edition.

Hotomobil says it “can be used as a spacious cargo area or a fully equipped caravan according to your needs. With a simple transformation, you can seamlessly transition from daily urban use to remote nature camping. You have a solution that feeds both your practical and adventurous spirit with a single product.”

From an aesthetic and design standpoint, it’s far from the average camper. This bad boy does not resemble the average slide-in or shell camper configurations. Nevertheless, the rugged exterior opens to reveal a pop-up tent that can easily sleep anywhere between two and three people.

The Turkish manufacturer offers the Atlas Cabin Box Urban Edition in four colors: Black, Desert, Gray, and Khaki. Its shell touts a monoblock construction for superior durability and protection from the elements. A telescoping ladder provides access to your accommodations directly from the ground.

Meanwhile, the space underneath can become another covered area for a variety of uses. From the sleeping area, slide your way in and relax within the makeshift living room. There are seats, a table, storage compartments, and two jerrycans for clean and dirty water, respectively.

Your Atlas Cabin Box Urban Edition already includes a portable stove for quick meal preparations. However, you can always cook over an open fire outside for a more immersive camping experience.

Images courtesy of Hotomobil