Bringing a separate screwdriver and bit storage seems counterintuitive if you want to pack light on your EDC utility tools. The market is already saturated with multi-functional tools that offer the convenience of both. But Zevor brings something new with its unique design.

At first glance, it seems like any ordinary precision screwdriver in a sleek, portable, pen-shaped design. But its frame hides a magnetic bit magazine for 12 double-headed bits, which brings the total to 24 tips made of S2 alloy steel. That’s a lot of bits that can tackle just about any small fixes or DIY tasks, from tightening or loosening screws to prying open lids and more.

Zevor features a powerful magnetic retention that prevents shifting during transport, while enabling effortless access whenever repairs or inspiration calls. The bit storage is discreetly nestled into the frame and “pops” out from the bottom via a spring-loaded mechanism.

It’s a fidget-friendly experience triggered by a light tug of the top collar. The deployment delivers a crisp, smooth, and satisfying action every time. Then push the storage back into the frame to hide it. This screwdriver also features a rotating cap. It’s a spinning sensation that offers ergonomic grip and control.

It lessens hand fatigue and enables precise control, while offering something to tinker with during idle time. When it comes to performance, Zevor makes one-handed operation easier, with minimal risk of dropped or misplaced screws thanks to its powerful magnetic bit that securely holds screws in place.

Moreover, the textured grip of its anodized aluminum alloy handle enhances its user-friendliness. All these features pack into a lightweight design of just 65 grams (2.3oz), with all 12 double-ended bits included. Zevor even comes with its own protective carrying case.





Images courtesy of Zevor