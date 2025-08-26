For most outdoor enthusiasts, a motorhome or camper trailer is enough for days or even weeks of awesome adventures. Traditional camping still has its fair share of fans, but access to some creature comforts is hard to beat. Sometimes, access to optional toys such as bikes, ATVs, and other similar rides can dial up the fun, which is why HKC offers the Xplorer Toy Hauler.

Yes, although these are not exactly for kids, most people who enjoy their time out in the wild certainly consider them as such. As always, you can trust professionals such as Hardkorr Campers to design something specifically for the task. Expect to get your money’s worth as far as build quality and features go.

This bad boy is great as a standalone adventure trailer or as a contingency in case you need more room to accommodate last-minute guests. “We’ve engineered this revolutionary camper from the ground up. The Toy Hauler brings all the features you know and love from our popular Xplorer range and takes it to another level,” states the manufacturer.

Those who have already kitted out their trucks with slide-on campers or gone for a full conversion should benefit from the extra cargo space. HKC notes that the deck can hold up to three bikes or a single ATV. 24 tie-down points allow you to secure items of varying shapes and sizes. For durability, it features a hot-dipped galvanized steel chassis with heavy-duty off-road suspension.

The Toy Hauler rolls on tandem alloy rims with off-road-ready MT tires. An integrated staircase makes it easier to access the dual-lift rooftop tent that can sleep up to two. A Hardkorr 270° awning provides shelter from the elements. If the standard configuration seems lacking, optional upgrades are available.

Images courtesy of Hardkorr Campers