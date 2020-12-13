Whether it’s for camping, trekking, mountain climbing, you always want a reliable portable cooker that can handle the great outdoors and Primus remains a great brand after over decades. The Primus Essential Trail KIT takes the burden off carrying multiple tools when all you need is a stove and a pot or pan.

Invented in Sweden and handcrafted in Europe. this is perfect for solo camping or seasoned outdoor cooks. It is a compact all-in-one cooking gear that features a 230g gas canister and a 0.5L pot with a lid that functions as a frying pan. The pot is from lightweight anodized aluminum while the pan/lid has a non-stick ceramic coating for easy frying.

The Primus Essential Trail KIT can cook soup, fry eggs, make pasta, boil water, and more in no time. Think cooking in the comfort of your own kitchen. The burner uses an efficient process that lets you boil a liter of water in three and a half minutes. It features a 2500W flame and Laminar Flow Burner Technology for a lower center gravity. All these results in quick cooking time, a stable cooking surface, and a lightweight stove.

Moreover, this outdoor kit features removable handles that you can configure in various ways to make cooking and packing/storage easier. The gas also fits nicely into the pot and it even comes with a mesh storage bag for convenience in transport.

The Primus Essential Trail KIT also uses a wind-blocking pot to keep the flame strong and steady during windy conditions. Its control valve allows for precise flame control.

Images courtesy of Primus