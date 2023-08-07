Danner is a household name when it comes to stylish leather boots that last. But for Danner Moto, its first venture into motorcycle boots, the company consulted with motorcycling experts to create a work-boot style silhouette that hides a number of technical features for protection.

Let’s start with the 5.5-ounce full-grain leather upper which went through six different tests to ensure it’s the strongest and most durable form of leather that can withstand adventures on the road. Then Danner added an extra layer of this leather at the toe and a medial clutch guard that stands up to abrasions and wear and tear.

The boot also features a Gore-Tex (GTX) liner to make it 100% waterproof and breathable. This ensures no water seeps inside while allowing sweat and moisture to get out so your feet stay comfy and dry.

Meanwhile, ankle protection in the Danner Moto comes in the form of D30 foam, which is the thinnest and most flexible impact protection material on the market commonly used by soldiers, industrial workers, and professional athletes. It absorbs and dissipates the energy from impacts to reduce the amount of force that gets transmitted to your body compared to standard forms.

Lastly, the outsole is specifically designed for comfort and durability. It features Vibram 148 Kletterlift Megagrip, which provides the heel with superb shock absorption and ensures great traction and stability on both wet and dry surfaces.

As with other Danner boots, the Danner Moto is also recraftable thanks to its stitch-down construction. This means you can extend the life of your boot by replacing broken or worn-out parts.

