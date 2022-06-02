Do you fancy seafood? How about juicy steaks and fresh vegetables? If the answer is yes to both questions and you are traveling to the city of Toronto in Ontario, Canada, make sure to drop by the Prime Seafood Palace. Not only do you get to enjoy good food and drinks, but the restaurant itself is an architectural beauty.

At first glance, it’s not immediately obvious that this square building with a white façade houses a stunning interior. Before it was renovated to look like what it does today, the structure was a simple red-brick barn. Now, Prime Seafood Palace looks like an upscale establishment that will leave a lasting impression.

According to owner Matty Matheson, he purposely picked architect Omar Gandhi even though the latter does not specialize in restaurants. After six years of meticulously planning and designing almost every aspect of the Prime Seafood Palace, the results are nothing short of remarkable.

You can glimpse an understated mix of Japanese, Scandanavian, and Maritime influences. What adds to its inviting environment is the predominant use of leather, brass, and wood. These materials combine to give the joint a unique cozy motif that guests will love. Over time, these will develop a natural patina as well.

Those who visit are not only in for a gastronomic treat, but a visual one as well. Upon entry, what greets you is a huge maple wood-slat barrel vault ceiling. Except maybe for varnish, everything from the seats, tables, walls, and floors retain the natural wooden look. Horizontal maple elements and horizontal brass screens diffuse light to further enhance the atmosphere inside the Prime Seafood Palace.

Images courtesy of Prime Seafood Palace