Equip yourself with a reliable portable emergency tool during outdoor adventures or unexpected power outages. Preppi Solar Phone Charger & Emergency Radio is your pocket-sized emergency hero, keeping you informed and connected with its clear audible radio signal and backup power.

It comes with a built-in 2,000 mAh battery that also serves as a power bank. It can charge your phone, flashlight, and other devices via integrated USB-A and USB-C ports. The ports have a cover for dust and water protection. Conveniently, this outdoor tool also comes with an LED flashlight, in case you forget to bring a spare.

In case of a drained battery, you can use the hand crank turbine to charge your devices. If that sounds tiring to you, then you can put the solar panel to good use after it’s had its time sunbathing. Meanwhile, the radio feature in Preppi Solar Phone Charger & Emergency Radio keeps you entertained and informed about what’s going on in the world or near you with its AM/FM/Weather stations. The solar charger and hand-crank turbine mechanism not only power your devices but also recharge the radio.

Moreover, this handy tool features a loud SOS siren, perfect for those dire situations when yelling for help seems futile. This emergency gear is also built tough enough to handle your next camping excursion or wilderness expedition. It offers quality and performance in a compact footprint that fits inside a kitchen drawer, backpack, or your vehicle’s glove compartment. Preppi Solar Phone Charger & Emergency Radio weighs just 11.5oz and measures 5″ x 2.4″ x 1.6″

Images courtesy of Preppi