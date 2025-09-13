New South Wales’ Häuslein Tiny House Co. didn’t skip on the modern essentials when it came to its newest tiny house model, the Gunyah. Despite just measuring 16.4 feet, it boasts an elegant and well-equipped interior one mostly finds in traditional modern homes.

Built on a durable 5m x 2.5m (excluding removable drawbar length), galvanized, heavy duty trailer chassis, this home features termite-resistant timber cladding and a monument matte colorbond that doesn’t fade even under Australia’s harsh sun. Then cedar accents that age beautifully over time complement the timber facade. Strategically-placed glazing brings sunlight in while providing seamless interior and outdoor integration.

Gunyah also has an optional patio perfect for al fresco dining and entertaining. Whereas others of its living capacity appear and feel like a trailer, Häuslein built a shelter, which “Gunyah” means in the local aboriginal language. Inside its 14 square-meter interior, the layout spreads the dining, kitchen, living area, and bathroom into comfortable spaces.

One end fits a couch or a bed/sofa bed with a wall-mounted TV on the wall. A few steps to the center is a modern kitchen equipped with an induction cooktop. Then a breakfast bar opposite it fronts an awning window. Then the bathroom at the opposite end of the home has a flushing toilet, vanity unit with LED backlit mirror, and a glass-encased shower.

LED strips line the entire length of the gabled ceiling through the loft bedroom above the bathroom. The bedroom has a skylight window and accessible via a ladder propped near the dining area. Gunyah weighs less than three tons, which makes it easy to transport anywhere even a 4WD can easily haul it.

