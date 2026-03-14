The HOTO Compressed Air Capsule packs four tools into its compact and pocketable frame designed for everyday carry. It is a vacuum cleaner, an inflator, a blower, and a vacuum sealer in one.

It offers similar functions to the recently released AutoCare Air Duster & Vacuum, albeit with a lower suction power of 15,000 Pa as opposed to the AutoCare’s 20,000 Pa. Yet, it still offers the compact convenience and functionality of the above-mentioned tools.

The HOTO Compressed Air Capsule runs on a USB-C rechargeable 19,000mAh battery and features a dual-ended design. One is for vacuuming and the other for blowing. It also features dual suction gear: Gear 1 with 7,000Pa and Gear 2 with 15,000 Pa.

This compact and pocketable device clocks in at just 356g and measures 2.16″ x 2.2″ x 6.44.” Yet, it boasts a versatile design built for efficiency. Its high-suction power and high-speed airflow easily tackle dust, debris, and small particles with precision.

The HOTO Compressed Air Capsule effortlessly suctions dirt, crumbs, pet and human hairs, dust, and more using the vacuum module attached to the “inlet” or vacuum end of the device. It comes with an adjustable brush head and long and short nozzles. The vacuum module also has a dust cup equipped with a HAPA and a metal filter.

Meanwhile, an air suction adapter converts this device into a vacuum sealer. It also blows away dust with the dusting module inserted into the “outlet’ or blowing end of the device. The HOTO Compressed Air Capsule also comes with a dedicated swim ring nozzle for inflating swimming inflatables.

Images courtesy of HOTO Tools