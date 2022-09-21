After last month’s automotive bonanza, it was the turn of yachting enthusiasts earlier this September. The Cannes Yachting Festival 2022 unveiled showcase after showcase of the world’s finest vessels and concepts. The event is over, but thrilling reveals continue like this 262-foot explorer yacht named the Prelude. This monohull is concept by Jay Aberdoni.

This is a ship that makes circumnavigating the globe an extravagant endeavor. Owners and their guests get to sail with outstanding creature comforts and top-class amenities to keep everyone entertained. From what we could see, the former senior designer at Alberto Mancini Yacht Design pens a layout that will certainly leave you awestruck.

Starting with the exterior, the superyacht strikes a majestic stature with sleek curves and a clean minimalist profile. We have a huge sundeck where guests can take in 360-degree views of the surrounding waters. Instead of a hardtop, the Prelude uses carbon pillars with tension shades to keep the harsh rays of the sun at bay.

Steps lead down to the enclosed living area of the owner’s suite which opens to a spacious upper deck. You can find additional seating and pool beds toward the aft along with the glass-bottom pool, while the bow is outfitted with a jacuzzi and more sun pads. The touch-and-go helipad at the rear can be repurposed as another hangout spot when not in use.

Instead of a beach club, Aberdoni outfits the Prelude with a double-height volume wrapped in glazing. The interior features tonal colors across the floors, ceiling, and furniture. Fold-out terraces and balconies are available when the need for more space arises. Finally, the explorer yacht concept can accommodate up to 12 guests and a crew of 18.

Images courtesy of Jay Aberdoni