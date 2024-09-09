With the ongoing debate regarding which region produces the best whiskey, you might want to take a break from these spirits. There’s no shortage of alcoholic drinks to tickle your taste buds with and some might turn out to be a new favorite. How about something distinctly from the West Indies? We have the V Generaciones by Flor de Caña.

Rum is a type of booze crafted from sugar cane, which means any country that grows it as a major crop also likely distills it. This single barrel expression carries a remarkable 30-year-old age statement. Compañía Licorera de Nicaragua is in charge of production and distribution. According to sources, the group has been in operation since 1890.

Given its stint of more than a century, Flor de Caña boasts extensive knowledge about rum. For this blend, they’re bottling a spirit aging in casks since 1988. We’re not entirely sure if maturation periods as long as the V Generaciones equate to quality, but experts appear to believe so.

750 ml of the 30-year-old rum at 45% abv ship out in beautiful bottles with an image of a sugar cane, the distillery’s signature, and other details on the label. Furthermore, to highlight its special distinction, a hand-crafted volcanic rock cap seals the liquid within.

The gimmick probably makes each bottle highly collectible as no two caps will ever feature a similar shape or size. Another notable element is the replica of a 1902 volcano postage stamp of Nicaragua in the package. Flor de Caña likewise showcases the signatures of the five family generations behind the V Generaciones.

Images courtesy of Flor de Caña/Compañía Licorera de Nicaragua