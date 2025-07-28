Almost anything can be automated these days, from automobiles to home appliances. It’s only a matter of time until robots completely take over every mundane tasks we do like household chores ( Elon Musk’s Optimus humanoid robot is reportedly set to hit the market in 2026). Until then, homeowners resort to AI-powered devices to share the load, and the Posha kitchen robot does just that.

Think of it as your private chef that thinks and cooks like a human. It does all the cooking for you from frying, mixing, and more. All you need to do is choose the recipe and load the ingredients. It has a powerful built-in heating system that autonomously handles the entire cooking process.

On its interface is a touchscreen menu showing various recipes, automatic ingredient dispensers, refillable spice pods, and oil and water containers. Moreover, the Posha kitchen robot has a large detachable pan with modular stirrer and spatula attachments.

This device harnesses the power of artificial intelligence and computer vision camera to mimic a chef’s instincts. It adapts and adjusts cooking accordingly using precise camera vision. It monitors subtle color changes as food cooks and detects if food needs more cooking time based on consistency.

Moreover, it adjusts heat to ensure a perfectly-cooked meal. The Posha kitchen robot has a companion app that notifies you when food is ready. You can also schedule meals and check recipes by diet, cuisine, or ingredients from the app. This machine cooks food for four to five people, making it ideal for family meals.

