Those struggling with limited kitchen countertop space can benefit from multifunctional cookers. Take the Wonder Oven Pro from Our Place, which is an air fryer and toaster in one.

The original Wonder Oven gave six functions in a compact and sleek design. The Pro version ups the features to eight for a do-it-all countertop appliance. Aside from being an air fryer and toaster, it’s also an oven, dehydrator, roaster, proofer, broiler, and has reheat and steam infusion technology.

As opposed to the original’s dials, the Wonder Oven Pro features digital controls for a more intuitive and user-friendly interface. The touchscreen gives you full control over the cooking time and temperature. The upgrade is also bigger with three rack levels, which means a more spacious cooking interior to fit more dishes.

Speaking of the interior, this multi-functional oven features premium quartz and stainless steel heating elements for fast and even results. Whether you’re crisping, baking, or reheating, it delivers consistent output every time, just as how you want it.

Our Place’s Wonder Oven Pro offers efficient cooking. It preheats 60% faster and cooks food up to 40% faster than traditional ovens. Plus, it’s built without PFAS or Forever Chemicals. Every cooking surface and accessory uses non-toxic materials to ensure healthy and safe cooking.

The Wonder Oven Pro is perfect for family meals or for the avid cook who prefers a minimalist kitchen setup than having several appliances occupying the counter. It is available in five different colors, including blue salt, pistachio, char, cream and stainless steel.

