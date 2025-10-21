LinkSolar harnesses the full power of the sun even on cloudy skies in a setup-free design that slips in your pocket like a wallet. It’s perfect for adventurers, globe trotters, digital nomads, or those who want to stay connected when off the grid.

It’s a solar powerhouse that provides 18W of fast charging in a foldable and lightweight design at just 100g. It collapses six solar wings in a wallet-sized form measuring 5.8″ × 3.9″ and at a thickness of 02″ (thinner than two credit cards), making it pocket friendly. It slips into the pocket of your jeans or clip to your bag or hiking gear.

When recharging, simply unfold and in less then three seconds, you’re harnessing the sun’s power. LinkSolar offers dual ports for efficiency including a USB-C and USB-A for a combined 18W fast charge. It can power virtually anything USB including headlamps, laptaps, cameras, phones, flashlights, drones, and more.

Moreover, a built-in dust cover protects the panels from dust, dirt, and scratches while folded. This thoughtful addition makes it outdoor ready, whether it be at the beach, dusty trails, or the desert. It also has an intelligent IC chip that auto-adjusts power delivery to prevent overcharging and overheating.

Hence, prolonging its lifespand and durabily. LinkSolar also ensures your devices stay protected during charging, especialllly the sensitive electronins as it stabilizes current floiw. Speaking of charging, LED indicators remove the guesswork of determining if the panels are working. They light up to provide instant real-time feedback that the panels are still functioning.

Images courtesy of SolPacket