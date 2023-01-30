It’s impressive to find out that Porsche has been in the automotive scene for 75 years. Since its founding, many of its models went on to become legendary silhouettes and still exude a strong appeal among motoring enthusiasts to this day. To celebrate the remarkable milestone, the company unveils the Vision 357 – a striking design study based on a classic.

According to the press details, this commemorative vehicle is a tribute to the Porsche 365. Hence, what we have here is a contemporary reinterpretation that attempts to embody iconic elements from the machine it pays homage to. We love the aggressive styling and sleek aerodynamic outline.

“We created a very special birthday present in the form of the Porsche Vision 357, one which uses the 356 as a basis to underscore the significance of our design DNA,” notes Vice President Style Porsche Michael Mauer. Moreover, he explains that this project is “an attempt to combine the past, present and future with coherency.”

The manufacturer takes into account every little aspect to ensure a clean design. For example, you won’t even notice at first glance that the door handles blend seamlessly with the door glasses. Instead of side mirrors, the Vision 357 opts for rear-facing cameras mounted on winglets.

Its body also flaunts a special livery of the numbers “357” and “75” on several sections from the front to the back. It’s reminiscent of Porsche’s motorsport heritage and adds a vibrant touch to the exterior. At the heart of the Vision 357 is a 4.0-liter flat-six that can run on e-fuels. So far, there are no hints of a production model in the pipeline, but it’s awesome nonetheless.

Images courtesy of Porsche