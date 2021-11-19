Since its unveiling and commercial debut, the Taycan series remains a popular platform for eco-minded motoring enthusiasts. In fact, it consistently ranks high on the list of battery-electric rides. For those eager to join the zero-emission revolution, Porsche just announced the new GTS trim. It’s for both the sedan and its crossover EV models.

The architecture will remain the same, but the German carmaker is ready with some upgrades to make it worth our while. We’re not saying the other variants are sub-par when it comes to performance and aesthetics, but the GTS versions will be offering a whole new experience.

Making their debut at the 2021 LA Auto Show, the Taycan GTS and Taycan GTS Sport Turismo are seemingly a hit among Porsche fans. Let’s start with what it can do differently from the others in the lineup. With a larger rear motor, it edges ahead with 590 horsepower and a 0-60 mph sprint in 3.5 seconds.

This is accompanied by a reworked drivetrain tuned specifically for this new release. You are also getting the standard SportDesign elements. This includes the Porsche logo, the Taycan GTS logo, and the GTS logo on the side skirts in black. Inside, the cabin now boasts Race-Tex – a sustainable microfiber material – alongside luxurious leather upholstery.

Driving dynamics likewise gets an upgrade from the Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM). The adaptive air suspension system ensures a smooth trip as it makes real-time adjustments to enhance comfort. Once again, the enhancements that ship with the Taycan GTS and Taycan GTS Sport Turismo will make it so difficult to pass up for another EV.

Images courtesy of Porsche