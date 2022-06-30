Last week was huge for the automotive industry as some of the biggest names in motoring congregated in the United Kingdom. The 2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed welcomes surprise reveals and huge announcements. Porsche made a splash there as well when it unveiled the 963 LMDh race car that will compete in the FIA World Endurance Championship series.

Porsche is now gearing up for 2023 and they’re counting on this 963 LMDh (Le Mans Daytona hybrid) platform for victory. Still, the German marque will be facing up against some of the best in the world. The races will also see Cadillac’s return to motorsports with its Project GTP Hypercar.

Both will see action in some of the most prestigious events. These include the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, 12 hours of Sebring, and 24 Hours of Le Mans to name a few. With an outstanding history in endurance racing, fans are eager to see what the 963 LMDh can do.

Teams competing in this class must have vehicles that meet the specifications required by regulations. They’re also allowing some level of customizations, but all participating racers should be on par when it comes to performance. Therefore, come race day, it all boils down to the drivers, weather, and engineering.

So far, the Porsche 963 LMDh is shaping up to be a contender to watch out for. Beneath its aggressively aerodynamic body is a 4.6-liter twin-turbo V8. The manufacturer uses the powerplant of its 918 Spyder as the template for this build. Output is restricted to 640 horsepower, but all that really matters is how well the team can push their machines to the limit on the tracks.

Images courtesy of Porsche