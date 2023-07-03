The Taycan has catapulted Porsche into an EV manufacturer that can stand toe-to-toe with the likes of Tesla. In fact, the platform’s success gives us hope wherein established marques may eventually match or even surpass the top dog in the future. To show us what might be in store for its electrification roadmap, here is the Mission X.

Over the years, we have learned not to expect much from concept cars. Companies tend to showcase these at annual expos to drum up excitement and nothing more. Models that eventually make it into production are quite rare, but there is speculation this supercar might be destined for the assembly line.

Porsche is drawing design influences from its road-going and track-only roster to endow the Mission X with a familiar yet fresh aesthetic. Aggressive curves and a low-slung configuration already hint at what this bad boy can do. However, we learned it is equipped with an all-electric powertrain rated at a staggering 1,500 horsepower.

This is already in hypercar territory, but there could be others in development that can easily surpass these numbers. For now, details surrounding its range, acceleration, and top speed are still under wraps. Nonetheless, Porsche points out the battery is positioned just behind the seats in what it refers to as its “e-core” setup.

Press materials indicate that Mission X is engineered for a 1:1 power/weight ratio. As such, the EV touts a carbon fiber body painted in Rocket Metallic. From the front, you’ll notice the cool four-point light signature of its headlights. To enhance its wow factor even further, Porsche equips it with Le Mans-style doors. Finally, we have an adaptive wing to generate the downforce needed as speeds go up.

Images courtesy of Porsche