Due to the remarkable popularity of its Taycan range and the hype surrounding the upcoming electric Macan in 2023, Porsche’s push for sustainable mobility appears to be headed for success. Nonetheless, this doesn’t mean its traditional offerings are neglected. In fact, it’s adding a fresh face to the roster with the 2023 Macan T.

Enthusiasts of the German marque are quick to point out that this is a major development. Before this announcement, only the 911 and 718 has received the “T” trim treatment. Moreover, this makes it the first four-door as well to earn the badge. It appears to be a great way to drum up interest for the regular crossover early this year.

For those of you wondering, the letter “T” in the name means “Touring” and here’s more about that. Who knows, maybe it could even sway those eager for the battery-electric configuration. Given the company’s track record when it comes to manufacturing, you can still expect premium quality and performance.

The 2023 Macan T uses a 2.0-liter, turbocharged, four-cylinder engine. This places the output numbers at 261 horsepower with 295 lb-ft of torque. It packs Porsche Active Suspension Management and Porsche Traction Management tech at the get-go. Optional upgrades include adaptive air suspension, anti-roll bars, and Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus.

Visually, the 2023 Porsche Macan T retains its killer good looks. Metallic gray elements add contrast to the exterior. It’s on the side mirrors, front bumper, roof spoiler, side blades, and rear logo. The set of 20-inch rims sports a Dark Titanium colorway. The tailpipes, meanwhile, tout a gloss black finish that matches the window surrounds. Step inside to see black aluminum door sills and other luxurious refinements within the cabin.

images courtesy of Porsche