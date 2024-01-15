Judging by just how popular the Taycan is, whatever’s coming next is likely another hit on Porsche’s hands. Thankfully, there’s no need to speculate as to what’s on the horizon as regular updates and testing tell us the all-electric Macan edges closer to release. When it does, off-road adventures are just a plan away.

If your image of Porsche is limited to sports cars built for roads and tracks, it might be time to brush up on the manufacturer’s off-road exploits. Yes, this highly-regarded German marque caters to all segments, which means the emission-free Macan is engineered to perform admirably beyond paved pathways.

Industry sources confirm testing is already underway and we all know the team behind the project will put it through its paces. By pushing the prototype to the limit, every bit of data they’re collecting is shaping the final production model’s design, driving dynamics, performance, and range.

Porsche is reportedly exposing the Macan and its green powertrain to extreme temperatures. This involves actual drives across the sweltering heat of Death Valley and the nail-biting cold of Scandinavia. These ensure the battery can withstand these fluctuations with negligible or no impact whatsoever.

The most crucial aspect of every battery-electric vehicle is mileage on a full charge and we hope more details about the Macan eSUV drop soon. Aesthetics-wise, Porsche already knows its way when it comes to sleek and sexy silhouettes.

So far, images show a fairly clean and sporty outline that belies its rugged capabilities. Pricing, trims, and delivery dates should soon follow after the sustainable Macan officially launches later this month. Porsche seems to have scheduled something big on January 25, 2024, so stay tuned till then.

Images courtesy of Porsche