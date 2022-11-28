When enough like-minded individuals with similar interests continuously gather, it’s bound to be a great time. At least, that’s what we have in mind when groups like the Porsche Club of America (PCA) come together. When T-shirts, caps, and other fashion accessories are not enough, you can commission something else. This is the Classic Club Coupe Wild Rider Limited Edition sneaker.

To ensure it’s packing the German marque’s distinct style DNA, producing the shoes are Porsche Design and Puma. The two already enjoy a longstanding partnership for various footwear, but this is their most exclusive one yet. The Classic Club Coupe Wild Rider Limited Edition is only available to members of the Porsche Club of America.

“Inspired by the beautifully restored one-off Porsche 911 Classic Club Coupe, the PCA Classic Club Coupe Wild Rider Limited Edition sneaker is one of the exclusive products of the first ever capsule collection,” writes Porsche Design. Aside from special aesthetic elements, the kicks are limited to 1,955 examples only, which is the year of the club’s founding.

Its construction starts off with a gray nylon base upper with suede overlays in Clubblau on the toe box and gray for the lace cages with a red eyelet. There are also white leather overlays, laces, tongue, and heel. The Puma emblem in red embroidery adorns the heel tab.

A synthetic weave in Clubblau wraps the heel counter as well with the text “Designed By Puma.” The Porsche Design x PCA Classic Club Coupe Wild Rider Limited Edition also flaunts the Porsche Club of America emblem on the tongue. Aside from the shoes, the capsule also offers the PCA Roadster Hardcase Carry-On luggage.

Images courtesy of Porsche Design