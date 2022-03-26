The Porsche Design Urban Eco Cycling Backpack is purposely designed for those who ride their bike to work or to school. It keeps your essentials safely tucked in as you pedal your way across the urban jungle.

It features a slim profile and ergonomic design so it rests nicely and comfortably on your back and shoulders. There are adjustable padded shoulder straps and chest and waist straps for a secure fit. As with any other backpacks, versatility is always a given. This on-the-go gear provides more than enough storage spaces for your EDCs.

The Porsche Design Urban Eco Cycling Backpack offers 17L of storage space. Its slim features include a main compartment with a two-way zipper. Inside it are the padded compartments for a laptop up to 13″ and for tablets. It even has a USB plug for on-the-go charging.

Moreover, it comes with a selection of zipper pockets to store and organize other valuables, whether they be for school or work. Even the waist belt offers two zippered pockets for small items and another on top with a replaceable zipper puller.

The Porsche Design Urban Eco Cycling Backpack looks neat and stylish and built for the road. It uses recycled polyester fabric coated with rubber to make it weatherproof and resistant to abrasion. Meanwhile, laminated zippers and black metal hardware add to its rugged yet elegant aesthetics.

This is an outdoor-inspired backpack that comes with a trolley link and helmet attachment strap on the back panel. It even comes with a detachable rain cover hidden on the bottom. The Porsche Design Urban Eco Cycling Backpack is certainly a versatile backpack that serves its purpose both for work and play.

Images courtesy of Porsche Design