Porsche Design has been supplying us with outstanding lifestyle products ranging from fashion, eyewear, accessories, timepieces, and electronics. A segment it caters to that still manages to surprise fans of the German marque is audio and its catalog currently features a sporty collection of headphones, TWS earbuds, soundbars, and speakers. A recent addition — the PDS20 — is for the latter and it’s the most portable one yet.

It makes sense for the manufacturer to expand into every available niche and even explore those that others haven’t even thought of yet for the sake of innovation. For example, they have a soundbar crafted out of the exhaust system from a Porsche 911. The PDS20, on the other hand, is just your average Bluetooth travel speaker.

Despite its simple distinction, it doesn’t mean Porsche Design neglected craftsmanship. Classified as an “outdoor speaker” by the product page, SKU:4056487052731 is engineered to withstand the elements. According to the spec sheet, the cylindrical housing is fabricated out of aluminum. The metal feels premium to the touch and is lightweight yet robust.

The PDS20 measures 43 mm x 94 mm x 94 mm and just weighs 302 grams. Rated at IP67 for protection against dust and moisture, it should withstand a slight drizzle and prevent dust and other smaller particles from damaging its internal components. For its first attempt at a Bluetooth speaker of its kind, it seems Porsche Design knows exactly how to pull it off.

Touch controls with haptic feedback are mounted on top of the speaker grille. It supports various voice assistants and boasts a 10-hour battery life on a single charge. Porsche Design includes a USB-A to USB-C cable and two flexible carrying rings. Pick from Agate Gray or Shade Green to pair with the silver metal tone of the PDS20.

