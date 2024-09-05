When your brand has a solid reputation with a specific type of product, a foray into something completely new can be nerve-wracking. These ventures can equate to success or become monumental failures for the company. Eventually, we all need to step out of our comfort zone, which is what Noble Audio just did with the FoKus Apollo.

Since the firm was founded by brothers James Moulton and Dr. John Moulton (audiologist) in 2013, it only supplied top-notch in-ear monitors. Who knew that in 2024, we would finally get their first-ever over-ear headphones? For long-time users of Noble Audio products, this move marks a major shift in what’s to come.

Not everybody likes to plug up their ear canals for music playback. Feedback ranges from the silicone or foam tips feeling invasive, long-term usage becoming unbearable, and more. The FoKus Apollo should address these issues and also provide benefits like wireless freedom via Bluetooth 5.3.

To enhance ergonomics, its premium construction uses anodized aluminum, memory foam, protein leather, and Alcantara, among others. Inside each earcup is a 40 mm dynamic driver and a 14.5 mm planar magnetic driver. This hybrid arrangement is purportedly the first speaker arrangement of its kind.

“By utilizing both a dynamic speaker and a planar magnetic speaker the Noble FoKus Apollo provides the clarity of a planar magnetic driver, while retaining the bass of a dynamic driver,” reads the press materials.

The manufacturer also equips the FoKus Apollo with an integrated ADI chip with six microphones in total for hybrid ANC. The combination of feedforward and feedback ANC systems allows for precision and quicker sound pickup. The active noise cancellation technology at play here is capable of a -35 db reduction depth.

Images courtesy of Noble Audio