If you’re looking to buzz up your music player collection, then the Heineken-themed HeiFive from Korea-based industrial design LFD Official is a great choice. This device builds on Heineken’s brand philosophy of encouraging social connections through music sharing and streaming. Its name is a combination of “Hei” from Heineken and the popular “high five” gesture shared between friends when they meet.

This palm-sized device features a UI inspired by the image of foam rising when beer glasses clink together. It even has a button on the side designed after Heineken’s bottle cap. Meanwhile, there’s another button on the front with a high-five icon.

One of the key features of the HeiFive player is music recognition. When you hear an unfamiliar song that you like, simply press the bottle cap button to know more about the track. The device will search the song name and artist and you then can save it to your playlist.

A second feature is music sharing. Just like clicking glasses of beer or wine, you clink each other’s devices together to share your stored tracks. This creates a new unique playlist that combines both of your taste.

Moreover, the HeiFive music player allows stacking when in a group. You can stack everyone’s devices to form one speaker that plays tracks from a playlist created with everyone’s music collection. Conveniently, this gadget has its own charging dock and shows standby screens such a clock and music playback display during charging. It even comes with a Heineken-themed packaging in the shape of a can and is available in “Melody Green” and “Dancing Red” color variations.

Images courtesy of Behance/LFD Official